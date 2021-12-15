STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS remains 1st choice in Telangana MLC polls

Reacting to the result, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the people have supported the pink party in each and every election as they liked the performance of the government.

Published: 15th December 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected, the ruling TRS bagged all the six MLC seats in five Local Authorities’ Constituencies on Tuesday, its candidates winning with the first preference votes itself. 

TRS candidates got more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled, thus automatically eliminating their opponents from the race. 

In a relief to the ruling party, there were no reports of major crossing voting, except seven votes in Medak and 51 votes in Khammam to the Congress. However, expressing displeasure over cross-voting, some TRS leaders demanded a probe. 

While sitting MLC from Karimnagar segment T Bhanuprasad Rao scored a hat-trick of victories, former Minister L Ramana and TRS leader MC Kotireddy were elected for the first time. 

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had issued notification for the biennial elections to 12 vacant Council seats in nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies on November 16. Of the 12 seats, the TRS won six unopposed while as many as 26 candidates filed their papers for the six seats in five segments, which necessitated polling.

Reacting to the result, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the people have supported the pink party in each and every election as they liked the performance of the government.

Meanwhile, a gazette notification was issued on Tuesday, nominating former Speaker S  Madhusudhana Chary to the Council under Governor’s quota. With this, all the vacancies in the Council have been filled. 

TRS 36/40 in Council

Of the 40 seats in the Council, the strength of the TRS is 36. The MIM has two MLCs while the Congress has one and there is one Independent member

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana MLC elections results Telangana Local Areas Constituencies MLC elections TRS
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp