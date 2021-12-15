United BJP, Cong failed to defeat TRS: Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Claiming that the Legislative Council elections have “exposed the friendship” between the BJP and the Congress, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said that even the combined might of the two national parties could not defeat the TRS.

He alleged that in the Huzurabad byelection, the Congress openly supported BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and in the Council elections, the Congress and BJP extended open support to independent candidate S Ravinder Singh.

The Minister was speaking to the media after the TRS was declared the winner from all the seats that went to polls. “They tried to defeat the TRS candidates but in vain. The voters taught a befitting lesson to the two parties,” Kamalakar said, emphasising that the BJP and Congress had gained nothing and have lost face.

The Minister also claimed the State BJP is beset with internal differences — while Rajender supported an independent candidate, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay remained silent. “There is chaos in the State BJP,” Kamalakar alleged.

He pointed out that the TRS has 986 votes but after the Congress and BJP joined hands, the voters punished them by voting for TRS, resulting in the pink party getting an additional 78 votes.

Earlier, the Minister participated in victory celebrations at his camp office along with MLA S Ravishankar and party activists.