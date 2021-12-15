Work on Osmania General Hospital to start after court case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a cath lab worth Rs 7 crore and a CT MRI scan machine worth Rs 3 crore at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Tuesday. With these new additions, the hospital now has three CT scan machines and two cath labs.

“We have interacted with the staff and learnt about the need for various equipment to improve quality of services. For example, of the 180 ventilators, around 70 are not working. The older MRI CT scan machine is also defunct and will be repaired. I will tour Osmania Hospital again on January 1 to ensure that whatever was planned is executed,” added the Minister.

Speaking about the issue of the dilapidated state of the hospital building, Harish said, “Once the court resolves the issue around the building, we will take up all necessary work.”

Skin bank to have beneficiary

Meanwhile, the skin bank which commenced in OGH on June 20 this year will finally see it’s first use of donated skin. “This is the first such centre in Telangana and AP, and the third government skin bank in India to be started,” added the Minister.

Dr Naga Prasad said the first patient to receive the skin was in the hospital’s ICU and had suffered 50 per cent burn injuries.