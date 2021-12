By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday appointed chairpersons to three Corporations. TRS social media convenor Manne Krishank has been appointed as chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation.

Dr. Errolla Srinivas has been appointed as chairman of TS Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Singer Veeda Saichander has been appointed as chairman of TS Warehousing Corporation in the Agriculture and Co-operation Department.