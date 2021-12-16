STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad health officials turn detectives, work through the night to trace Omicron patients

The Health officials had received the test results from the labs late on Tuesday, and immediately tried to reach the two patients, only to find the contact and addresses incorrect.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like detectives, Health officials spent the whole of Tuesday night in Tolichowki, tracking down the two patients who tested positive for Omicron. 

The Health officials had received the test results from the labs late on Tuesday, and immediately tried to reach the two patients, only to find the contact and addresses incorrect.

“We found the patient from Kenya at around 2 am, in the wee hours of Wednesday, by sheer luck as the contact number given was not hers. We reached the address provided by the patient and were repeatedly calling the number. We noticed one man using the phone and suspected that it was his number the patient had given. It did turn out to be his number and he helped us connect to the actual patient,” explained Dr. Anuradha Pilli, Special Public Health Officer (SPHO). 

Tracing the second patient proved to be much more difficult. This patient, from Somalia, could not be traced till Wednesday afternoon as both the address and phone number provided by him were incorrect.

He was eventually found at Paramount Colony in Tolichowki, after the police intervened.

“The entire IAS Colony and Paramount Colony are now being treated as containment zones. We have decided to organise an RT PCR test camp for all foreigners staying here and conducting holding door-to-door tests,” revealed Dr. Anuradha Pilli. 

The main issues the teams are now facing are that of communicating with the foreigners due to the language barrier and also convincing the secondary contacts about the gravity of the situation.

“A total of 17 teams have been formed. We have approached managements of the local mosques and colony representatives to help test all residents. We have also sought help of three translators due to the language barrier,” the SPHO said. 

Despite their best efforts, each home is taking up to 30 minutes to counsel and conduct a test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Omicron case Omicron variant Telangana health department Telangana covid cases international travellers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp