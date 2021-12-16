Siddipet cops follow money trail to trace missing jawan

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A team of the Siddipet police reached Bathinda and intensified the search for Army jawan Sai Kiran Reddy who has been missing since December 5.

The team is exploring all the leads and believes that the Army jawan would be traced soon. Husnabad ACP Satish told Express that the investigators confirmed in the CCTV footage that Sai Kiran, who got down in Bathinda on December 6, left the railway station. The team also examined the CCTV footage obtained from shops outside the station.

The ACP said that money was withdrawn from an ATM in Delhi and the card was used to pay the bill for lunch in a dhaba in Bathinda.

However, ACP Satish explained that the police team was trying to ascertain whether the money was withdrawn by Sai Kiran himself and not someone else. “If Sai Kiran himself withdrew the money, then he should be in the same area. However, there is no record of the ATM card being used after December 6,” the ACP said.