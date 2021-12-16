Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan holds review meet, several development aspects discussed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the review meeting held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, several aspects related to nutrition, health and social empowerment of primitive tribal groups were discussed.

A need-based nutritional improvement programme in select tribal villages in agency areas and the need for conducting intensive health camps to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination, with special emphasis on adolescent girls, with focus on their menstrual health and hygiene were part of the discussions.

Possible steps to create livelihoods for primitive tribal groups by promotion of dairy farming, poultry and horticulture were discussed.

A time-bound action plan and strategies to be followed to empower the tribals by training them in various government programs like legal awareness were stressed during the meeting.