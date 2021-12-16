STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan holds review meet, several development aspects discussed

Possible steps to create livelihoods for primitive tribal groups by promotion of dairy farming, poultry and horticulture were discussed. 

Published: 16th December 2021 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the review meeting held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, several aspects related to nutrition, health and social empowerment of primitive tribal groups were discussed.

A need-based nutritional improvement programme in select tribal villages in agency areas and the need for conducting intensive health camps to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination, with special emphasis on adolescent girls, with focus on their menstrual health and hygiene were part of the discussions. 

Possible steps to create livelihoods for primitive tribal groups by promotion of dairy farming, poultry and horticulture were discussed. 

A time-bound action plan and strategies to be followed to empower the tribals by training them in various government programs like legal awareness were stressed during the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp