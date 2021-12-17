Covid-19 impact seen in Telangana Intermediate first year results

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in Intermediate education in Telangana. As many as 2.35 lakh students, about 51 per cent of the total number of candidates who took the first year Intermediate examinations, were declared passed in the results that were announced on Thursday.

This means that the students who failed are already at the fag end of their second year course and they would have to take their first year examination once again along with the second year’s.

The Board has clarified that there will be no supplementary exams this year due to a tight academic schedule. Students have to write the examinations in the failed subjects along with their second-year examinations. The students are worried that this would be too much of a burden on them and that they would be under intense stress.

To prevent a repeat of the 2019 tragedy, when students died by suicide after Globarena Technologies goofed up the Intermediate Examination results, the Board of Intermediate Examinations has provided students the support of psychologists to help deal with the stress.

The contact details of the psychologist were provided in the results sheet itself. A total of 4,59,242 students across the State took the examination but only 2,24,012 candidates cleared the test.

Girls fare better in Inter exams

Among the 49 per cent students who got through, girls did better. They constituted 56 per cent of the total number of students who got through.

Those who passed were divided into four categories, about 115,538 students got Grade A, 66,351 Grade B, 27,752 Grade C and 14,371 students got Grade D.

Medchal district topped with 63 per cent, with 32,106 of the 51,348 students clearing the exam. Mulugu stood at second place in the list with 61 per cent while Medak district registered the lowest percentage of 22.

TSBIE conducted the Inter first year examination in October last week for the students who were promoted to second year without examination due to the pandemic.

The syllabus was reduced and the exam was limited to only six papers instead of 12 but even then, the results were a disaster.