Telangana cabinet aspirants’ agonising wait continues

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the biennial polls to the Legislative Council have been completed, aspirants for Cabinet berths have to wait till January 14 to know their fate.

The reason: Dhanurmasam, considered an inauspicious month, has already commenced. There is at present only one vacancy in the State Cabinet after Eatala Rajender was shown the gate. However, filling up of this lone vacancy or a major rejig of the Cabinet may not happen till Dhanurmasam ends.

According to sources, the name of former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, who was sent to the Legislative Council under Governor’s quota on Tuesday, may be considered for the post of its Chairman.

In such an event, Chary would create a record as he had also served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. If Chary is made the Council chairman, then former Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy may be considered for the Cabinet under the MLC quota.

If the Chief Minister wants to fill the Cabinet with a BC leader (Eatala Rajender who was ousted from the Cabinet is a BC), then Madhusudhana Chary’s name might be considered.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha too got a sixyear term now as an MLC. It remains to be seen whether Rao would consider her for the Cabinet berth.

Meanwhile, the name of Banda Prakash, who resigned as MP and was elected as an MLC, is doing the rounds for the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Sources said that that the election of the Council Chairman and Deputy chairman will take place during the budget session of the Legislature. The filling of the Cabinet berth may also take place at the same time.