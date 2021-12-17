Upset over results, Telangana Intermediate 1st year student ends life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over failing in the Intermediate I year examination, a teenager died by suicide in Nalgonda district on Friday, December 17, 2021. The victim identified as V Jahnavi (17) jumped in front of a moving train and took her life.

Her body was found on the railway tracks near Nalgonda railway station, located around a kilometre away from their home. A case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem examination, said S Koteswara Rao, SHO, Railway Police Nalgonda.



Jahnavi, the only daughter to her father Harikumar, an employee in Nalgonda municipality and mother Adilaxmi, failed in Maths I paper with a just few marks. She was studying Intermediate II year, while her younger brother is studying Intermediate I year.

From the time the results were announced on Thursday, Jahnavi was upset. Her parents had reportedly told her that she can do better and had also filed an application for revaluation of the paper she failed.

Meanwhile, her body was found on the railway tracks on Friday morning. It is suspected that she left home around 4 am and walked to the tracks and jumped in front of a train moving towards Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway, police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)