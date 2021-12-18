248 double bedroom homes handed over to beneficiaries in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the State government is spending Rs 18,000 crore on the construction of two-bedroom (2BHK) houses for poor beneficiaries, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that as many as 2.85 lakh houses were being built across the State and would to be handed over to the poor free of cost. Of the Rs 18,000 crore, about Rs 11,000 crore has been incurred for the construction of 2BHK houses in the State including in Greater Hyderabad limits, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 2BHK Housing Colony in CC Nagar, Bansilalpet, the Minister said the housing colony had 248 dwelling units spread over 18 blocks built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 19.22 crore.

The Minister said that owning a house and performing marriage are the most difficult tasks in one’s life. “For the economically weaker sections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has come forward to share the responsibility of performing both these tasks,” KTR said.

He pointed out that no other State had launched such a massive housing scheme. The market value of each house ranges from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, but not a single paisa is being collected from the beneficiaries.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that government was providing free 560 sq.ft double bedroom houses with all basic amenities Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy said that double bedroom houses will be provided to all the deserving poor so that justice is done. He said the target was to build one lakh double bedroom houses in Hyderabad city alone.

“Across the state, double bedroom houses worth Rs 18,000 crore have been sanctioned and of this, dwellings worth Rs 11,000 crore have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries,” Prashant Reddy said. He said the goal of the Chief Minister was for the poor to live with self-respect and hence he was spending more on housing than any other state in the country.