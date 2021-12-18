STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay demands job notification, stay on GO 317

Bandi Sanjay said that the seniority list prepared for the employees' adjustment had many mistakes. He demanded that the seniority list be prepared again.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded job notification for vacant posts in Telangana within a month.

Warning the Chief Minister that the BJP will stage protests across the State if the notification was not issued within the deadline, Bandi Sanjay also demanded suspension of GO 317 released for the adjustment of government teachers. He alleged that the GO was prepared without consulting the employees. 

The BJP MP said that the GO forces employees to move to other districts from their native places. Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the decision of the Chief Minister was one-sided since no employees were involved nor their views taken and that the seniority list prepared for the employees' adjustment had many mistakes. He demanded that the seniority list be prepared again.

