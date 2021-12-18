STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education can end sham marriages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

Sharma said that the only way to stop crimes is to educate women educated about the laws, precautions and scams related to marriages.

Published: 18th December 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:08 AM

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the high number of cases related to NRI marriage cases in AP and TS, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said only Punjab, Haryana and Delhi reported more such cases.

She was the chief guest at a seminar on Legal Awareness on NRI marital issues faced by women. Sharma said that the only way to stop crimes is to educate women educated about the laws, precautions and scams related to marriages.

