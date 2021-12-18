STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government aims to create 50,000 jobs in Tier-II cities: KTR

Published: 18th December 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Industries Minister KTR inaugurates Mass Mutual office in Hyderabad, Dec 17, 2021

Telangana Industries Minister KTR inaugurates Mass Mutual office in Hyderabad, Dec 17, 2021. (Photo | Twitter, KTR)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s aim is to add 50,000 jobs in Tier-II towns in the next five years, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday.

While inaugurating the office of Mass Mutual, a life insurance firm, Rama Rao said that they are promoting Tier- II cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda in a big way and created ‘plug and play’ infrastructure there and had a good response from Tech Mahindra, Cyient and Mindtree.

On this occasion, he highlighted that Hyderabad is a truly cosmopolitan city, welcoming of all cultures and criticism. “In our city, standup comedians get an open invite. We don’t cancel the shows of Munawar Faruqui just because we are not aligned politically with him. We are truly welcoming of everyone,” he said.

“If you look at all Indian cities and compare them with Hyderabad, we offer the biggest bang for the buck. We have better infrastructure and our costs are lower. The pollution (situation) is far better unlike New Delhi and we have good weather when compared to Chennai, which is humid,” he said. Meanwhile, MassMutual, which was inaugurated, is ranked at 93 in the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

