IMD: Cold wave to sweep Telangana for next five days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, on Friday warned of a cold wave across the State, with temperatures expected to be 20C to 40C below normal in many pockets in the next five days. The IMD said that the minimum temperatures would fall to single digit in many parts of the State.

According to the IMD, mainly north easterlies are prevailing over the State and under their influence, temperatures would drop sharply. Mist or haze is very likely to prevail during morning hours and the surface winds are likely to be northerlies with wind speeds around 6-8 kmph, a bulletin said. Since the last three days, there has been a perceptible drop in temperatures, especially in the wee hours.

During the last 24 hours, Kumarambheem- Asifabad registered the lowest temperature of 80C, followed by Vikarabad (8.90C) and Sangareddy (90C). The IMD said that the minimum temperatures will drop to 6 0C to 7 0C in parts of the State like Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jayashankar B h u p a l p a l l y b y Sunday. In Hyderabad, the lowest minimum temperature of 9.70C was recorded at the University of Hyderabad in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday while the highest temperature of 31.40C was recorded at Shapurnagar.