STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IMD: Cold wave to sweep Telangana for next five days

Temperatures expected to be around 20C to 40C below normal in many parts of State

Published: 18th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Winter, Delhi winter

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, on Friday warned of a cold wave across the State, with temperatures expected to be 20C to 40C below normal in many pockets in the next five days. The IMD said that the minimum temperatures would fall to single digit in many parts of the State.

According to the IMD, mainly north easterlies are prevailing over the State and under their influence, temperatures would drop sharply. Mist or haze is very likely to prevail during morning hours and the surface winds are likely to be northerlies with wind speeds around 6-8 kmph, a bulletin said. Since the last three days, there has been a perceptible drop in temperatures, especially in the wee hours.

During the last 24 hours, Kumarambheem- Asifabad registered the lowest temperature of 80C, followed by Vikarabad (8.90C) and Sangareddy (90C). The IMD said that the minimum temperatures will drop to 6 0C to 7 0C in parts of the State like Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jayashankar B h u p a l p a l l y b y Sunday. In Hyderabad, the lowest minimum temperature of 9.70C was recorded at the University of Hyderabad in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday while the highest temperature of 31.40C was recorded at Shapurnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana weather Cold wave Indian Meteorological Department
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp