Sikhs ask KCR to drop Gangula from Cabinet

The minister along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao has allegedly gotten a commercial structure demolished in Karimnagar town without any prior notices.

Flanked by Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, president S Inder Singh (left) and general secretary Joginder Singh Dua, Telangana Sikh Education Society secretary S Darshan Singh addresses the media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the “vindictive and coercive” action of Minister Food and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamlakar and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao for their alleged role in the demolition of a commercial structure in Karimnagar town, members of the Sikh community on Friday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to drop the Minister from the Cabinet. The structure was rented out to Kulbeer Singh, brother of former Mayor Ravinder Singh. All the Sikhs living in Telangana are with Ravinder Singh and will stand with him, the community said. 

The Sikh heads from Telangana, under the aegis of Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda condemned the “vindictive and coercive” action against the family members of Ravinder Singh by the Minister and the Mayor for the demolition of the structure by the Town Planning authorities of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK). 

Addressing a press conference, CGSG president S Inder Singh, Secretary S Joginder Singh Dua, Telangana Sikh Education Society Secretary S Darshan Singh and others condemned the demolition and said that it was not right on the part of the Minister to play dirty politics and take political revenge on the former Mayor who served the TRS since its inception. 

They wanted the Chief Minister to remove Kamlakar from the Cabinet for his “vindictive and coercive” action and bringing disrepute to the party. Darshan Singh said that without the commercial structure was demolished issuing any notices being issued to the tenant, at the behest of the Minister. Ravinder Singh had recently resigned from the TRS, after differences cropped up between him and Minister and contested the Council elections as an independent.

