Telangana health officials up vigil in ‘Omicron hotspots’

Apart from this, the Health Department has identified seven corporate hospitals and placed them under strict vigilance as they see high rates of medical tourism. 

Published: 18th December 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials carry out a door-to-door survey in Paramount Colony, Tolichowki. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department has placed the Paramount Colony under strict vigil after three of the eight Omicron positive patients are staying in the colony on medical tourism visa. The Health Department is treating the colony as a hotspot and plans to continue isolation for the over 800 residents for the next 10 days though RT PCR tests have been conducted on all of them. 

“We have now set up a vaccination camp at Paramount Colony where we are vaccinating the foreign nationals as many of them have not got their shots in their countries. We hope to cover the vaccinations for the entire colony in next few days. On Friday, we collected 169 RT PCR samples,” said Dr Anuradha Pilli, SPHO Tolichowki, on Friday.Apart from this, the Health Department has identified seven corporate hospitals and placed them under strict vigilance as they see high rates of medical tourism. 

Each of these hospitals has been asked to test every foreign national coming in for treatment in light of many being unvaccinated and potential carriers, said Dr. GS Rao, Director of Public Health. Meanwhile, all major corporate hospitals are ramping up vigilance. “We are taking all measures possible by creating a separate isolation space in the hospital where individuals are tested. The samples are handled in house and after results come in four hours, we segregate them based on their condition,” said Dr Nikhil Mathur, Chief of Medical Services, Care Group of Hospitals. Dr Mathur said that that in light of travel restrictions and bans, the hospitals in the State are seeing far fewer patients than earlier.

