Telangana 3rd in implementation of ICJS Project, says Union Home Ministry

HYDERABAD: Telangana bagged third place in terms of implementing the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) Project. The Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) announced the awards during a summit on “Good Practices” adopted by all the States in the country in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and ICJS project during 2021.

The MHA also announced individual awards to Vuyyala Ramesh, sub-inspector (SI), SR Nagar police station and Banna Sandhya, Constable, Tappachabutra police station, under Hyderabad City Police, and Dodla Anvitha, Basara police station, Nirmal District, for their significant contributions in the implementation of CCTNS and ICJS projects in the State.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy congratulated the Police Computer Services wing headed by Ravi Gupta, ADG (Technical Services), Nodal Officer for ICJS in Telangana. The MHA conducted the valedictory ceremony virtually on Friday. The virtual conference was conducted for two days on December 16 and 17.

For effective integration

The ICJS aims to integrate the CCTNS project with eCourts and ePrisons database and with other pillars of judiciary. CCTNS is a project under the Union government for creating an integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance by integrating more than 14,000 police stations across the country