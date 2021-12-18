STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana 3rd in implementation of ICJS Project, says Union Home Ministry

The Inter-operable Criminal Justice System aims to integrate the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems project with eCourts and ePrisons database and with other pillars of judiciary.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana bagged third place in terms of implementing the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) Project. The Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) announced the awards during a summit on “Good Practices” adopted by all the States in the country in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and ICJS project during 2021.

The MHA also announced individual awards to Vuyyala Ramesh, sub-inspector (SI), SR Nagar police station and Banna Sandhya, Constable, Tappachabutra police station, under Hyderabad City Police, and Dodla Anvitha, Basara police station, Nirmal District, for their significant contributions in the implementation of CCTNS and ICJS projects in the State.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy congratulated the Police Computer Services wing headed by Ravi Gupta, ADG (Technical Services), Nodal Officer for ICJS in Telangana. The MHA conducted the valedictory ceremony virtually on Friday. The virtual conference was conducted for two days on December 16 and 17.

For effective integration

The ICJS aims to integrate the CCTNS project with eCourts and ePrisons database and with other pillars of judiciary. CCTNS is a project under the Union government for creating an integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance by integrating more than 14,000 police stations across the country

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana police Ministry of Home Affairs Telangana ICJS project
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp