3 die in Hyderabad drunken driving accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest instance of drunken driving leading to an accident, in which three youths succumbed on Saturday, is the sixth such instance in just the past two weeks.

In a horrific incident, during the early hours of Saturday, three victims had consumed alcohol at the home of one of the deceased in JV Colony and were heading towards Lingampalli to have tea. Gachibowli SI Venkat Reddy said, “The two deceased women had come to the city for a shoot a couple of days ago.” According to the SI, the three victims were travelling in a Verna car. While traversing a curve, as the car was speeding, the driver, Abdul Razzak, 24, lost control and the car rammed into the median.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car ruptured into two parts. Even though the airbags in the car got deployed, Razzak still lost his life. Razzak was an employee of Axis Bank and his friend Sai, 24, is a junior artiste who acts in soap operas. The duo hails from Vijayawada. Two other deceased, M Manasa, 19 and N Manasa, 24 are from Jadcherla in the city and Bengaluru, respectively. They are friends of Sai, came to the city a couple of days ago to attend a shoot on Friday and were staying in a hostel at Ameerpet.

SI Venkat Reddy said, “While Razzak was driving, Sai was sitting beside him and the two women were sitting in the back. Razak, M Manasa and N Manasa died on the spot while Sai survived and was moved to a private hospital.”

‘They did not listen’

The survivor said, “I am a teetotaller. The three others, after drinking alcohol, wanted to drink tea. I discouraged them from taking the car.”