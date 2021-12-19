STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

3 die in Hyderabad drunken driving accident

Two actresses and a bank employee died in the accident, while one passenger survived

Published: 19th December 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Both parts of the Verna car which ruptured after colliding with a median near HCU in Gachibowli, on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Both parts of the Verna car which ruptured after colliding with a median near HCU in Gachibowli, on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest instance of drunken driving leading to an accident, in which three youths succumbed on Saturday, is the sixth such instance in just the past two weeks.

In a horrific incident, during the early hours of Saturday, three victims had consumed alcohol at the home of one of the deceased in JV Colony and were heading towards Lingampalli to have tea. Gachibowli SI Venkat Reddy said, “The two deceased women had come to the city for a shoot a couple of days ago.” According to the SI, the three victims were travelling in a Verna car. While traversing a curve, as the car was speeding, the driver, Abdul Razzak, 24, lost control and the car rammed into the median. 

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car ruptured into two parts. Even though the airbags in the car got deployed, Razzak still lost his life. Razzak was an employee of Axis Bank and his friend Sai, 24, is a junior artiste who acts in soap operas. The duo hails from Vijayawada. Two other deceased, M Manasa, 19 and N Manasa, 24 are from Jadcherla in the city and Bengaluru, respectively. They are friends of Sai, came to the city a couple of days ago to attend a shoot on Friday and were staying in a hostel at Ameerpet.

SI Venkat Reddy said, “While Razzak was driving, Sai was sitting beside him and the two women were sitting in the back. Razak, M Manasa and N Manasa died on the spot while Sai survived and was moved to a private hospital.”

‘They did not listen’

The survivor said, “I am a teetotaller. The three others, after drinking alcohol, wanted to drink tea. I discouraged them from taking the car.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad drunken driving Drunk driving accident
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp