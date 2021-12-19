Telangana Congress hits the streets against spiralling prices of essential commodities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress activists on Saturday took to the streets in Khammam, Sangareddy and Chevella and other parts of the State to protest against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and the inability of the Union government to control inflation. Demonstrations, rallies and public meetings were organised.

In Chevella, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh took part in a protest padayatra that started from Mudimyal to Chevella (10 km).

Later, speaking at a public meeting at the culmination of padayatra near Indira Gandhi statue at Chevella, he blamed the Modi government for the spiralling prices of essential commodities and fuel.

Digvijaya Singh alleged that the Union government was working for the interests of a few businessmen while undermining the welfare of the common man.

Addressing the massive gathering, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy described the BJP and TRS governments at Center and State as ‘accomplices in crime’ (todu dongalu) and alleged that they have looted `32 lakh-crore of public money after coming to power in 2014.

He slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not slashing the VAT on petrol and diesel and said that Rao has been trying to downplay the rising inflation.

He also alleged that the Kaleshwaram project has not benefited farmers though the Chief Minister claims that the government has spent over Rs 1 lakh-crore on the project.

Revanth alleged that injustice was done to the people of Chevella due to redesigning of the project Pranahita-Chevella and promised to restore the project when Congress returns to power.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had promised to wage a war against the Central government in New Delhi and ridiculed that he could not even raise smoke.

The demonstration and public meeting was part of the nationwide Jana Jagran Abhiyan against the rising cost of living.

Similar programmes were led by CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam and MLA T Jagga Reddy in Sangareddy and garnered good response.