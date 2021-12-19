YS Sharmila to embark on ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila will launch her ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ from Medak district from Sunday. During the course of her padayatra, Sharmila will meet family members of the farmers who had committed suicide in recent days.

On the first day of the yatra, she will meet the kin of a farmer who died recently at Kanchanapally under Narsapur Assembly constituency and Lingampally village under Kawdipalli mandal of Medak district.

On Saturday, the YSRTP chief blamed the recent “spate” of farmer suicides on the State government’s changing its paddy policy. “Farmers who fell in debt trap took their own life as they failed to get returns. Some 200 farmers died in the past two years,” she alleged.

She urged the State government to extend Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of these farmers while requesting the tillers not to take the extreme step.

Earlier, Sharmila clarified that ‘Prajaprasthanam Yatra’, which was suspended midway due to the election code, would be resumed later, as farmers’ issues were the priority now.