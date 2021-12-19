STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana health officials tense as Somalian leaves hospital

The 60-year-old patient had not been tested in the random two per cent testing surveillance at the RGIA after he landed. 

Published: 19th December 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An international traveller from Somalia, who flew down to Hyderabad on December 15 and tested positive for Covid-19, has left the corporate hospital where he was admitted. This has led to a good amount of panic since there are fears of local transmission. The 60-year-old patient had not been tested in the random two per cent testing surveillance at the RGIA after he landed. 

Eventually, though, he developed symptoms and turned out to be Covid positive. He was admitted in a corporate hospital on December 16. However, the patient eventually opted to take a discharge against medical advice and left the hospital on December 17.

It is learnt from highly placed sources that the patient is also a medical tourist and has given his address as Paramount Colony, which is where previous medical tourists with Omicron were traced. Local health officials were informed by the corporate hospital of the matter only on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting on the developing Omicron situation and was briefed by the Health officials that there was no cause for concern.

