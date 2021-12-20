16 HoDs, 2,500 employees allocated as per GO 317

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Allocation Committee completed allocating 16 Heads of Departments in with a total allocation of 2,500 employees based on their preferences and other details provided by the HoDs.

The Allocation Committee, in a series of meetings held at BRKR Bhavan on Sunday, finalised the proceedings along with the Secretaries of six departments concerned, based on the guidelines given in GO 317 for ‘organisation of local cadres and regulation of direct recruitment.’

The process was reviewed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The HoDs were requested to upload the proceedings in the IFMIS portal.