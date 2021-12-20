STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 HoDs, 2,500 employees allocated as per GO 317

The allocations were done based on the guidelines given in GO 317 for ‘organisation of local cadres and regulation of direct recruitment.’

Published: 20th December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Allocation Committee chair meetings with government employees to finalise theprocess of allocation to their native districts, at the BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday, Dec 19, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Allocation Committee completed allocating 16 Heads of Departments in with a total allocation of 2,500 employees based on their preferences and other details provided by the HoDs.

The Allocation Committee, in a series of meetings held at BRKR Bhavan on Sunday, finalised the proceedings along with the Secretaries of six departments concerned, based on the guidelines given in GO 317 for ‘organisation of local cadres and regulation of direct recruitment.’ 

The process was reviewed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The HoDs were requested to upload the proceedings in the IFMIS portal.

