CJI suggested mobile courts in pandemic, centre yet to respond

Inaugurating the newly constructed 10-court complex in Hanamkonda, the CJI said that Covid-19 had affected the lives of people of all professions, including those practising law.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art court complex in Warangal on Sunday, Dec 19, 2021

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the judiciary very badly and in view of the hardships faced by advocates in rural areas, he suggested to the Centre to set up mobile courts but there was no response so far.

Inaugurating the newly constructed 10-court complex in Hanamkonda, the CJI said that Covid-19 had affected the lives of people of all professions, including those practising law. “Several lawyers had lost their source of income when the pandemic was in full cry. Though it has abated somewhat, no one knows when it would finally make an exit,” the CJI said.

Recalling his video conferences with judges across the country, he said: “After the conference, I had placed before the Union Law Minister a proposal for pressing into service mobile courts for the lawyers in small towns to practice law. It would also help taking justice delivery system to the doorsteps of the people but the recommendation is yet to be acted upon.” The CJI also underscored the need for improving the infrastructure in the courts. “I proposed in July the establishment of an infrastructure corporation for this purpose after getting the feedback from all high courts. I hope that it would take the form of legislation in the current winter session of Parliament,” he said.

Appreciating the way the 10-court complex has been developed, he said: “It came up as I had visualised. Modernisation of the court buildings would help the people, by speeding up justice delivery.”

Dilapidated court complexes have to go: CJI

Stating that the Warangal court building has come up as a model court, CJI NV Ramana said: “Pictures and videos would be sent to all States across the country. The dilapidated court complexes will have to go and new buildings have to come up.” 

He also lauded the State government for providing the necessary infrastructure for courts. Justice P Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court said that the new court complex in Warangal is a blend of heritage and modern technology.  Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Satish Chandra Sharma, High Court Justice A Rajasheker  Reddy and Warangal District Judge Nandikonda Narsing Rao were also present on the occasion. 

CJI NV Ramana also visited Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanamkonda, where he preformed special pujas. Later in the evening, speaking at the convocation of NALSAR University, he stressed the need for law students to gain experience in trial courts before practising in High Courts or SC. 
“To succeed at trial advocacy, one needs a separate skill-set where in the requirement of presence of mind and intellectual inputs are immense. Moreover, considering the highest pendency before the trial courts, there is both a demand and the need for specialised lawyers.” he said.

He also cautioned the law students that the path ahead of them will not be filled with roses. “The courtrooms are not like the ones one seen in movies. They will be cramped, dingy and the judge may not even have a fan,” he said. He also cautioned the youth against falling prey to intoxicants. “I urge the youth of today to disassociate themselves from substance abuse,” he said.

