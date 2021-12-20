STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar hosts its first session on sex education 

At the session, psychiatrists advised people suffering from sexual problems not to approach non-qualified persons and put their health at risk.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

sex education, sexuality education, sexual awareness, resources

Representational image of sex education. (ILLUSTRATION: Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A Continuing Medical Education session with focus on sex education was held for the first time in Karimnagar on Sunday. Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) Telangana State branch, in association with Karimnagar IPS and  Mana Hospital organised the 7th mid-term CME. 

Psychiatrists advised people suffering from sexual problems not to approach non-qualified persons and put their health at risk. National IPS president-elect Dr. NN Raju participated as chief guest for this programme. Doctors who addressed at CME programme said that using unproven and untested herbal concoctions can cause huge problems.  PG students learnt from seniors and took suggestions from the experts. 

IPS national secretary Dr. TSS Rao, south zonal secretary Dr. Suresh Kumar, IPS Telangana branch president Dr. Rama Subba Reddy, organising committee chairman Dr. P Kishan and about 200 delegates from various parts of the country participated. On this occasion, the IPS Telangana and Karimnagar branches have felicitated senior members of the society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar Continuing Medical Education Indian Psychiatric Society Karimnagar sex education session
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp