Karimnagar hosts its first session on sex education 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A Continuing Medical Education session with focus on sex education was held for the first time in Karimnagar on Sunday. Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) Telangana State branch, in association with Karimnagar IPS and Mana Hospital organised the 7th mid-term CME.

Psychiatrists advised people suffering from sexual problems not to approach non-qualified persons and put their health at risk. National IPS president-elect Dr. NN Raju participated as chief guest for this programme. Doctors who addressed at CME programme said that using unproven and untested herbal concoctions can cause huge problems. PG students learnt from seniors and took suggestions from the experts.

IPS national secretary Dr. TSS Rao, south zonal secretary Dr. Suresh Kumar, IPS Telangana branch president Dr. Rama Subba Reddy, organising committee chairman Dr. P Kishan and about 200 delegates from various parts of the country participated. On this occasion, the IPS Telangana and Karimnagar branches have felicitated senior members of the society.