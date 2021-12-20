Omicron: Telangana health officials hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a spike in Omicron cases, the Telangana Health Department is once again strengthening the health infrastructure in the State. The State has recorded 21 Omicron cases in the last six days, including 12 on Saturday.

Those who tested positive are in quarantine at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). All those Omicron-infected had travelled from various countries to Hyderabad. According to the health officials, the Omicron patients who are under treatment are stable and asymptomatic and are being monitored closely.

Their contacts are also being traced as part of the ‘test, trace and treat’ policy. The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated Omicron as a variant of concern and warned that it is more transmissible than previous variants, and hospitals need to be prepared to deal with it.

The first Omicron case was detected on December 15 in the State and the number has shot up to 20 by December 18. All the cases were detected at the airport; the virus has not been transmitted at community level in the State yet.

According to the health authorities, the impact of the virus may not be severe as the majority of the population is vaccinated. Director, Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao told Express on Sunday that the total bed capacity in the state was about 66,000, including 27,000 in government hospitals and 6,000 beds for children to meet any emergency. The 6,000 beds include 1,500 beds at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Dr. Rao said, “Almost all the beds are equipped with oxygen and ventilators. The current oxygen generation capacity in the hospitals is 370 metric tonnes per day right now, which can be increased to 500 tonnes, depending on the need.” He assured that the Health Department was active and prepared to tackle the Omicron virus.

134 test positive for Covid in Telangana

Telangana recorded 134 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday with 25,900 tests conducted. The day also saw 201 recoveries taking the active cases to 3,693. The one death reported on Sunday took the toll to 4,015.