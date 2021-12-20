TRS activists protest against Narendra Modi government for not procuring rice from state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS activists are organising protests in villages across the Telangana on Monday against Narendra Modi government for not procuring the entire rice produced in the state.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at a recent party meeting, called upon the party cadre to organise protests against the Modi government.

As part of the agitation, the TRS activists took out rallies and burnt the effigies. Meanwhile, six Ministers including Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and TRS MPs were in Delhi, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, to seek clarity on the Kharif rice procurement target for Telangana.