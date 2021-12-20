STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Yadadri to get 100 KLD effluent treatment plant

The plant will help in the removal of collected floatable solids, oil, ghee, grease, etc, and will be the first such plant to be established at temple premises in the State.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Yadadri temple

Yadadri temple

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana government building a magnificent temple at Yadadri to match the one at Tirumala in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, efforts are now being made to develop infrastructure at the ancient cave shrine of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the picturesque hills of Yadagirigutta.

On behalf of Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) plans to install a 100 KLD Effluent Treatment Plant with Membrane Bio Reactor (MBR) technology for treatment and disposal of effluent from the Laddu Prasadam complex at the temple premises. 

The ETP, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.85 crore, is designed to treat 1,00,000 litres of effluent waste water generated per day from the Laddu Prasad manufacturing unit situated near to the temple premises. 

The ETP plant will help in the removal of collected floatable solids, oil, ghee and grease etc and will be the first such plant to be established at temple premises in the State. 

The YTDA sanctioned proposals last month and permitted HMWS&SB to take up the project work duly charging expenditure to its funds.

The Water Board will take up the construction, erection, testing and commissioning of 100 KLD effluent treatment plant through agencies with MBR technology with defect liability period of two years from the date of commissioning of plant on turnkey basis including Maintenance Operations Management (MoM) of ETP for a period of two years. The Water Board has floated tenders in this regard a few days ago.

HMWS&SB officials told Express that the proposed system is going to be state-of-the-art MBR technology and works in three stages. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri effluent treatment plant Yadadri temple Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp