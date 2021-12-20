Yadadri to get 100 KLD effluent treatment plant

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana government building a magnificent temple at Yadadri to match the one at Tirumala in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, efforts are now being made to develop infrastructure at the ancient cave shrine of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the picturesque hills of Yadagirigutta.

On behalf of Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) plans to install a 100 KLD Effluent Treatment Plant with Membrane Bio Reactor (MBR) technology for treatment and disposal of effluent from the Laddu Prasadam complex at the temple premises.

The ETP, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.85 crore, is designed to treat 1,00,000 litres of effluent waste water generated per day from the Laddu Prasad manufacturing unit situated near to the temple premises.

The ETP plant will help in the removal of collected floatable solids, oil, ghee and grease etc and will be the first such plant to be established at temple premises in the State.

The YTDA sanctioned proposals last month and permitted HMWS&SB to take up the project work duly charging expenditure to its funds.

The Water Board will take up the construction, erection, testing and commissioning of 100 KLD effluent treatment plant through agencies with MBR technology with defect liability period of two years from the date of commissioning of plant on turnkey basis including Maintenance Operations Management (MoM) of ETP for a period of two years. The Water Board has floated tenders in this regard a few days ago.

HMWS&SB officials told Express that the proposed system is going to be state-of-the-art MBR technology and works in three stages.