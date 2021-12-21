STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Andhra slashes liquor rates, heartburn for dealers in Telangana's Khammam

The AP government has slashed prices of liquor by 15 to 20 per cent, bringing them on par with those in Telangana.

Published: 21st December 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, wine shop, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The dream of earning mega bucks is quickly evaporating for those who paid astronomical sums and got licences for setting up liquor shops close to the Andhra Pradesh border in Khammam district. The reason: The AP government has slashed prices of liquor by 15 to 20 per cent, bringing them on par with those in Telangana.

Hoping to make a killing as expectation was that tipplers from across the Telangana border would descend on their shops in droves, the traders had applied for licences paying Rs 2 lakh (non-refundable fee) for each shop. 

According to sources, about 6,212 traders have applied for 122 shops in Khammam district and 4,270 applications for 86 wine shops in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Through the application fee alone, the Excise Department got Rs 209.64 crore in both the districts.

The number of shops had been increased by the Excise Department considering the huge business the existing ones were making, mainly due to the tipplers purchasing liquor in bulk and smuggling it into Andhra Pradesh.

The number has gone up by 33 shops in Khammam district and 11 in Bhadradri Kothagudem this year. For each shop, the traders, whose applications were picked by the Excise authorities through a draw,  had paid between Rs 50-55 lakh fixed as licence fee for shops in rural areas and Rs 5 lakh for setting up a permit room.

According to N Kesav, a wine shop owner: “We have invested crores expecting huge business but we never thought that the Andhra government would suddenly slash prices. Sales in each liquor shop close to the border rose from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2-2.5 crore after AP increased the prices of liquor.

Erstwhile Khammam district liquor shops association president Bandi Vishnuvardhan Rao said that those who got licences to set up shops close to the border would now have to incur heavy losses. “It is a stroke a bad luck of huge proportion,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana alcohol Telangana liquor Khammam Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp