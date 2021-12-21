STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Drums of death’: TRS burns Modi effigy over paddy issue  

During a protest in Gajwel, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that farmers in the State would not prosper unless Narendra Modi steps down. 

TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna leads a “funeral procession” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a protest over paddy issue in Adilabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: EVEN as scores of ruling TRS activists beat “drums of death” (chaavu dappu) across Telangana hoping for the end of “anti-farmer” Narendra Modi government for not procuring Kharif rice from the State, a team of Ministers is waiting in Delhi for an appointment of Prime Minister as well as that of Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal to make a representation on the issue.

Following a call given by TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, pink party leaders and workers organised protests in several villages. They took out rallies, beating “drums of death” and even burnt the effigies of Modi.

Alleging that the BJP-led Central government did nothing for Telangana, he wondered: “Why is  the Food Corporation of India not procuring parboiled rice from Telangana?”

During another protest at Kandukur in Rangareddy mandal, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Central government was vindictive towards the farmers of Telangana.

BJP, TRS workers jostle during protest in Karimnagar

The protests, however, were not peaceful in many parts. In Jammikutna of Karimnagar district for instance, the BJP activists countered TRS workers by raising slogans like “KCR down, down”. With the supporters of both parties pushing each other, mild tension prevailed in the area for some time. 

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy demanded that the FCI should procure entire stock of rice produced in the State. “The State government has so far purchased a total of 60 lakh tonnes of paddy at 6,592 centres. The FCI should increase the Kharif rice procurement target for Telangana,” he said. Stating that the paddy harvesting would continue till January 15, he said: “We have been trying to get an appointment with Union Minister Piyush Goyal. We will wait in Delhi, till the Union Minister gives us the appointment.” 

Other TRS leaders camping in Delhi are Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, E Dayakar Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and Vemula Prasanth Reddy, MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and G Ranjith Reddy.

BJP vice-president DK Aruna questioned the double standards of Telangana police. “When the BJP activists organised protests, the police took them into preventive custody. But when the ruling TRS organised protests on Monday, the officials vied with each another to be in the good books of the TRS leaders even though the party workers were setting fire to the Prime Minister’s effigy,” she alleged.

