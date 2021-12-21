Inter exam row: National Students Union India bandh partial in Telangana

By Express News Service

Police detain NSUI activists protesting near the

BIE office in Hyderabad, demanding that all

first year Intermediate students be given

pass marks, on Monday | RVK Rao

HYDERABAD: Response to the bandh call issued by National Students Union India (NSUI) and other left-leaning unions was partial on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Demanding that all first-year Intermediate students be given pass marks, the NSUI had issued a bandh call for Inter colleges across the State. Student unions allege that there was a technical error in evaluation of answer sheets, due to which 51 per cent of students had failed.

The NSUI demands that the Intermediate Board provide another chance to students who failed the exam. The other unions such as SFI, AISF and PDSU also took out rallies at RTC X Road and Kompally.

This led to traffic jams on the Kompally highway. The unions expressed their anger against the Education Minister for not reacting to the issue though three students had died by suicide.