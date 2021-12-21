Teen from Telangana's Jangaon dies in LA mishap, sister critical

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A Jangaon-born teenager was killed in a road accident in Los Angeles, United States (US), late on Saturday night, December 18, 2021. While the 15-year-old boy died on the spot, his 17-year-old sister sustained serious injuries. The girl is on ventilator and her condition is critical. According to sources, both of them hail from Bandlagudem village under Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district and are related to BJP Jangaon district president A Dasamanth Reddy.

On Saturday night (Pacific Standard Time), the two teenagers, along with their parents Ramachandra Reddy, Dasamanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, and Rajini, had gone to attend a party. While returning home, a speeding vehicle rammed their car from the rear end. The incident happened when they were waiting at a traffic island. The couple’s son Harjith Reddy died on the spot. Meanwhile, their daughter Akshita Reddy sustained injuries. Ramachandra Reddy and Rajini settled in Los Angeles, US, about 20 years ago.