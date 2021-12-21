STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana given Rs 306 crore for development of STs in last 3 years: Union Tribal Minister

She said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had conducted a gap analysis of over 1 lakh villages based on Census 2011 and Mission Antyodaya data maintained by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Published: 21st December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Renuka Singh Saruta, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs. (Photo | VP's Twitter)

Renuka Singh Saruta, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs. (Photo | VP's Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre has provided funds amounting to Rs 306.73 crore to the State government under various schemes as a stopgap measure for welfare and development of ST community, between the financial years of 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Answering to a question posed by MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said these funds were released during the past three years for schemes of Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS), development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. 

She said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) had conducted a gap analysis of over 1 lakh villages based on Census 2011 and Mission Antyodaya data maintained by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and observed that there are 36,438 villages with at least 50 per cent of tribal population and 500 STs across the country, of which 533 villages fall in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST funds Tribal funds Union Tribal Minister Renuka Singh Saruta
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp