STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana sees first known case of local transmission of Omicron

One family member of the said Oncologist is also positive and others are in the process of being tested. 

Published: 21st December 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron.

Image for representational (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Local transmission for Omicron cases has begun in Telangana with a corporate hospital oncologist testing positive for the variant. This will be the first known case of local transmission.

The New Indian Express had previously reported how the doctor was exposed to a patient from “not at risk” country on December 16th and eventually turned positive on December 18th. The Health officials had isolated the doctor and sent his samples for genome sequencing.

It is learnt from highly placed sources that to reconfirm, the labs had run the test six times, out of which the patient was positive for Omicron four times and Delta two times. 

One family member of the said Oncologist is also positive and others are in the process of being tested. Their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, health staff of the area has begun contact tracing for the doctor which may run into hundreds as he was treating several cancer patients. 

It is learnt from highly placed sources that the international patient in his 40’s from an African nation is himself affected with cancer and has over 139 primary contacts. He had visited a supermarket, a guest house and a few other locations before he learnt about his Covid -19 positive status.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Omicron cases local transmission of Omicron
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp