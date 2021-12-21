Telangana sees first known case of local transmission of Omicron

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Local transmission for Omicron cases has begun in Telangana with a corporate hospital oncologist testing positive for the variant. This will be the first known case of local transmission.

The New Indian Express had previously reported how the doctor was exposed to a patient from “not at risk” country on December 16th and eventually turned positive on December 18th. The Health officials had isolated the doctor and sent his samples for genome sequencing.

It is learnt from highly placed sources that to reconfirm, the labs had run the test six times, out of which the patient was positive for Omicron four times and Delta two times.

One family member of the said Oncologist is also positive and others are in the process of being tested. Their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, health staff of the area has begun contact tracing for the doctor which may run into hundreds as he was treating several cancer patients.

It is learnt from highly placed sources that the international patient in his 40’s from an African nation is himself affected with cancer and has over 139 primary contacts. He had visited a supermarket, a guest house and a few other locations before he learnt about his Covid -19 positive status.

