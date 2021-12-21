Telangana teachers worried as transfers begin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/HANAMKONDA: Teachers currently working in Nizamabad were allocated to new districts on Monday, December 20, 2021, when the Department of School Education has initiated the process allotting Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) and School Assistants.

However, not all teachers seem to be happy with the allotments as most of those transferred to the new districts allege that the seniority list prepared by the department is inaccurate and needs to be changed. They also claim that transfers in the middle of academic year poses problems for both the teachers and students.

The teachers’ unions have been opposing the way the zonal system being implemented under GO 317, which created localisation issues for many as teachers posted in a native district (erstwhile), now have to relocate to another district.

Expressing concerns over relocating in the middle of academic year, the teachers have urged the government to take up the transfers next year. The Directorate of School Education officials, however, assured that the allotment is being done as per the GO 317 and all teachers were offered districts of their choice based on the seniority list.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) at BRKR Bhavan on Monday and reviewed the process of allocation of employees as per the GO 317.

He informed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taking stock of the progress achieved in the allocation of employees. Meanwhile, teachers staged protests in Hanamkonda expressing their anguish over the way the transfer process is being carried out.