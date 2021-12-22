Bandi Sanjay seeks IIM in Karimnagar
HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, requesting the Centre to establish an Indian Institute of Management in Karimnagar, and a National Institute of Design (NID), Indian Institute of Science and Educational Research (IISER) in Telangana. These would help develop Tier 2 cities in the State, he said.