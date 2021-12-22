Centre notifies 20 cops from Telangana as IPS officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 20 police officers of the Telangana police department have been appointed as IPS officers. The Union Home Ministry issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday. These officers will remain on probation for one year as per rules of the Indian Police Service and they will obtain induction training also.

The officers include N Koti Reddy, SP Mahabubabad, K Narayana Reddy, DCP Yadadri Bhongir, Rachakonda, PV Padmaja, DCP Balanagar, Cyberabad, KR Nagaraju, DCP Jangaon, Warangal, S Rajendra Prasad, SP Suryapet, M Narayana, SP Vikarabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP Mancherial, Ramagundam, B Anuradha, SP Railways, C Anasuya DCP SHE teams, Cyberabad, Shaik Saleema, DCP SHE teams, Rachakonda, R Giridhar and Ch Praveen Kumar. Other officers are L Subbarayudu, DV Srinivasa Rao, T Srinivasa Rao, T Annapurna, Janaki Dharavath, P Yadagiri, V Thirupathi and K Suresh Kumar. Three more officers have been provisionally included in the appointments, but their appointment is subject to clearance.