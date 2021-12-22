Hyderabad's SHE Teams avert 3 child marriages in three weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the last three weeks, personnel of the SHE Teams, Rachakonda, apprehended 52 eve-teasers and averted three child marriages. Among those apprehended by the SHE teams were 27 minors and 25 adults who are charged with trying to scare or intimidate women outdoors and violence against women indoors. The Rachakonda SHE Teams also booked a total of 37 cases, including petty cases in this period.

A five-day decoy operation by SHE Teams in Chotuppal limits led to the arrest of seven minor boys for creating nuisance and harassing girls with indecent gestures. Three minors were nabbed in two separate incidents for causing problems to the women under Ibrahimpatnam and Kushaiguda police station limits during the month.

Four minor miscreants were taken into custody on December 18 for wandering in school premises and causing trouble to the schoolgoing girls and women in and around the area. Four others in Malkajgiri area were taken into custody after a decoy operation at Vignan Degree College in Boduppal. A majority of the apprehended are surprisingly minors and were counselled to help them change for the better.

Decoy operations and swift action by the SHE Teams helped in apprehending the offenders and are being counseled at the LB Nagar Camp Office.

Along with the decoy operations, SHE Teams, Rachakonda also averted three child marriages in December alone and 123 marriages to date. One of these child marriages was reported in Chotuppal and two in LB Nagar.