Labourer found dead in well at Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A labourer was found dead in a well at the farmhouse of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Erravalli village in Markook Mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Anjaneyulu, 20, of Varadarajapur village in Markook Mandal, went to work at the farmhouse along with a few other labourers on Tuesday. He drowned when he suddenly had fits while he was chopping thorny bushes and fell into the well accidentally.

Police said that a case had been registered on Tuesday night following a complaint by relatives that Anjaneyulu had not returned home and a search was conducted at the farmhouse. "The body was found on Wednesday," a police official said.

The body of Anjaneyulu was found in the well on Wednesday morning and it was shifted to Gajwel Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination and handed over to his relatives, said police.

Police beefed up security at the farmhouse to prevent anyone from getting close to it.