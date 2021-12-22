Missing Telangana jawan withdrew cash in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Army jawan Saikiran Reddy, who has been missing since December 6 when he was supposed to report for duty at Bathinda, Punjab, has last been traced to Bhadrachalam in Khammam district via a transaction of his ATM card. According to the findings of a police inquiry, he has been visiting different parts of Telangana for two weeks.

After working in the Army for almost 15 months, Reddy had taken leave and had returned to his home in Pothireddypally village of Siddipet district. He left home on December 5 to rejoin duty at Faridkot, Punjab on December 6, but did not show up for duty. The police suspect that Reddy got down from his train at Bathinda and returned to Telangana from there. It was confirmed that he had withdrawn money through an ATM card in Bathinda on December 6, after which a team of police personnel searched for him in the area. The police then found that the jawan had withdrawn money in Karimnagar town too.

Husnabad ACP Satish said the jawan had withdrawn money in Karimnagar town on Saturday and had later withdrawn money in Bhadrachalam of Khammam district. It would be difficult to trace the jawan if he stops using his card, he said.