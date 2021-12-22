STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Missing Telangana jawan withdrew cash in Bhadrachalam

Husnabad ACP Satish said the jawan had withdrawn money in Karimnagar town on Saturday and had later withdrawn money in Bhadrachalam of Khammam district.

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

missing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Army jawan Saikiran Reddy, who has been missing since December 6 when he was supposed to report for duty at Bathinda, Punjab, has last been traced to Bhadrachalam in Khammam district via a transaction of his ATM card. According to the findings of a police inquiry, he has been visiting different parts of Telangana for two weeks. 

After working in the Army for almost 15 months, Reddy had taken leave and had returned to his home in Pothireddypally village of Siddipet district. He left home on December 5 to rejoin duty at Faridkot, Punjab on December 6, but did not show up for duty. The police suspect that Reddy got down from his train at Bathinda and returned to Telangana from there. It was confirmed that he had withdrawn money through an ATM card in Bathinda on December 6, after which a team of police personnel searched for him in the area. The police then found that the jawan had withdrawn money in Karimnagar town too.

Husnabad ACP Satish said the jawan had withdrawn money in Karimnagar town on Saturday and had later withdrawn money in Bhadrachalam of Khammam district. It would be difficult to trace the jawan if he stops using his card, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Jawan missing Telangana Jawan ATM transaction Telangana police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp