Southern sojourn of President Kovind from Dec 29

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Hyderabad on December 29 for his southern sojourn and be in the city till January 3, 2022. He will stay at Rastrapathi Nilayam. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a coordination meeting at BRKR Bhavan with various heads of the departments in connection with the arrangements to be made for the President’s visit. 

The CS directed the GHMC Commissioner and Cantonment Board CEO to take up road repair works so that traffic to the Rastrapathi Nilayam flows smoothly. He directed the Electricity Department to ensure 24-hour power supply and deployment of medical teams as per protocol, at Rastrapathi Nilayam. DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

