Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy pitches for sub-categories in SCs

Raising the matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Revanth said that the reservation policy without special protection to most backward castes within Scheduled Castes was creating new inequalities.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, urged the Central government to amend the Constitution to sub-categorise SCs.

Raising the matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Revanth said that the reservation policy without special protection to most backward castes within Scheduled Castes was creating new inequalities. He urged the Centre to sub-categorise the SCs and allow States to distribute reservation benefits.

"Madigas, Rellis and Mehtars, are the most backward within SCs in Telugu states. Several panels have suggested that quotas be granted to the most backward within SCs," he argued.

Comments

