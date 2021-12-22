Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy pitches for sub-categories in SCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, urged the Central government to amend the Constitution to sub-categorise SCs.

Raising the matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Revanth said that the reservation policy without special protection to most backward castes within Scheduled Castes was creating new inequalities. He urged the Centre to sub-categorise the SCs and allow States to distribute reservation benefits.

"Madigas, Rellis and Mehtars, are the most backward within SCs in Telugu states. Several panels have suggested that quotas be granted to the most backward within SCs," he argued.