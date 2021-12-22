STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why is Jagan not present in hearings, asks CBI court

To the court's question, the counsel for Jagan said they had filed a memo seeking to dispense with the presence of Jagan in the court.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s counsel was questioned by the CBI Chief Judge B Madhusudhan Rao, “Why is Jagan not present at the hearing on Illegal assets case against him?” 

To the question posed by the Central Bureau of Investigation court, the counsel for Jagan said they had filed a memo seeking to dispense with the presence of Jagan in the court. The Chief Judge said that as per the bail conditions he should attend every hearing but, he is not appearing on one or other pretext. The counsel said that when the bail was given, the situation was totally different. 

At that time, he was only an MLA or MP, but now he is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He further said that in those days, hearing was taking place once a month or weekly, but now hearing is going on for five days a week.

This court had quashed the petition seeking to dispense with the presence of Jagan, the same was challenged in the High Court. After hearing for a while, the court ordered the petitioner's counsel to inform the same by filing a memo in this court.

