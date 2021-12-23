STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abducted ex-sarpanch found dead, Maoists brand him police informer

In the media release, Maoist party Venkatapuram-Wajedu area committee secretary Shantha claimed that Ramesh was responsible for the death of a couple of their comrades in police encounters.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Two days after the members of the Maoist party kidnapped him, TRS leader and former sarpanch of Suraveedu village in Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district, Korasa Ramesh was found murdered in Kothapalli forest area located along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil confirmed the news on Wednesday. In a statement released to the media, CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wajedu area committee members took responsibility for the act and stated that they killed the former sarpanch as he was a police informer. Meanwhile, the activists released another person who was held captive on Wednesday.

In the media release, Maoist party Venkatapuram-Wajedu area committee secretary Shantha claimed that Ramesh was responsible for the death of a couple of their comrades in police encounters. “He had been tipping off Venkatapuram police officials about our activities. The sleuths even carried out encounters based on the information given by Ramesh. Hence, we abducted and killed him during a praja court, in the presence of scores of villagers, on Tuesday night. Consider this a warning to all informers,” the party leader said in the statement.

Cadre release voice note of Ramesh

The party leaders also released a purported voice note of Ramesh. In the audio clip, Ramesh said: “We relocated to Eturunagaram in 2017 after my wife got a job as an ANM. I soon started growing maize in the area with a person named Subramanya. During my days there, Subramanya introduced me to local SI Bhukya Thirupati. After learning that I was a politico, the SI started pestering me to work as an informer. Though I refused to do so multiple times, Thirupati kept on putting pressure on me. Thirupati also said that he would pay me Rs 5,000.”

