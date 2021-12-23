STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corruption rampant in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, says survey

Around 89 percent of the respondents were of the view that no work would be done without bribing officials while 92 per cent were unhappy with the working style of the government staff.

Published: 23rd December 2021

VV Laxminarayana releases the survey results

VV Laxminarayana releases the survey results (Photo | Express, S senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey conducted by an NGO confirmed what most people suspect -- Corruption is rampant in all Government departments in both the Telugu States, with Revenue and Police Departments being the most corrupt departments.

The survey, on government employees’ work performance and corruption, was conducted by “Youth for Anti-Corruption” and the results were released by former CBI joint director VV Laxminayarana in the city on Wednesday. The survey was carried out in 37 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in offline and online modes. About 90 per cent of the 21,523 respondents from rural areas, towns and metro cities said that corruption is rampant in both states. 

Around 89 percent of the respondents were of the view that no work would be done without bribing officials while 92 per cent were unhappy with the working style of the government staff. Among the respondents, 91 percent were men and 9 per cent women. 

