Hyderabad witnesses sharp spike in rape cases

The increasing crimes were seen committed by the known circle of the victims, which constituted 95 per cent of the cases, Shikha Goel, Additional SP Crimes and SHE Teams in charge said.

A major factor that led to increase in number of crimes against women was the blind trust, Hyderabad police said at the year-end crime review on Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crime against women in Hyderabad is on the rise, including an alarming spurt in rape cases till date this year. The rape cases registered at various police stations in Hyderabad commissionerate rose from 265 in 2020 to 328 in 2021. The POCSO cases too shot up to 357 in 2021 from 211 in 2020.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, at the year-end crime review on Wednesday, informed the media that after a lull during the lockdown, the cases against women began soaring as curbs were lifted in Hyderabad. The total number of crimes against women went up from last year’s 1,908 to 2,393 in 2021.

Shikha Goel, Additional CP Crimes and SHE Teams in-charge said: “A major factor that led to increase in number of crimes against women was the blind trust. The increasing crimes were seen committed by the known circle of the victims, which constituted 95 per cent of the cases.”  

“The reason that POCSO cases are not coming down is due to lack of awareness. The girls in 15-to-18 year age group are easy prey. They are lured by false promises like marriage,” she said.

Other crimes against women registered include dowry murders, suicides, abetment to suicide, rapes, kidnapping, outraging modesty of women and harassment. Of the total number of registered cases in central, east, west, north and south zones, only 20 cases ended in convictions, in which the fine amount imposed ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,15,000 along with the award of either rigorous or life imprisonment.

