Karvy appeals against single judge order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved its order in an appeal filed by Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. challenging a single Judge order.

Karvy had challenged the Centre’s decision ordering a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into its alleged mismanagement of securities by the company. The plea was dismissed by a Single Judge and then the company filed an appeal against the order in the High Court.