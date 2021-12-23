STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karvy appeals against single judge order

Karvy had earlier challenged the Centre’s decision ordering a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into its alleged mismanagement of securities by the company which a single judge dismissed

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved its order in an appeal filed by  Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. challenging a single Judge order.  

Karvy had challenged the Centre’s decision ordering a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into its alleged mismanagement of securities by the company. The plea was dismissed by a Single Judge and then the company filed an appeal against the order in the High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karvy Stock Broking Ltd Karvy probe Telangana High Court
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp