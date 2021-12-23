Karvy appeals against single judge order
HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved its order in an appeal filed by Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. challenging a single Judge order.
Karvy had challenged the Centre’s decision ordering a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into its alleged mismanagement of securities by the company. The plea was dismissed by a Single Judge and then the company filed an appeal against the order in the High Court.