STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC slaps chief secretary Somesh Kumar with Rs 10,000 fine in 2016 case

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji imposed the fine as he failed to file a counter affidavit in a batch of writ petitions pertaining to a 2016 case.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the award of a Rs 10,000 fine by the Telangana High Court may have come as a rude shock on a day he was celebrating his birthday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji imposed the fine as he failed to file a counter affidavit in a batch of writ petitions pertaining to a 2016 case since he was also the principal secretary of Revenue Department, and posted the matter to January 24, 2022. The bench directed the Chief Secretary to remit the fine amount to the Prime Minister’s Covid Relief Fund. 

The bench was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by those whose lands were acquired by the State government in 2016 under GO Ms. No 123 and 214 issued by the Revenue Department, dated July 30, 2015, and November 28, 2015, respectively. 

The government acquired the lands from farmers of Gudatipally and the surrounding villages in Husnabad mandal of the erstwhile Karimnagar district to raise the storage capacity of Gouravelli Reservoir from 1.44 tmc to nine tmc.

Though the State government acquired lands, the farmers were neither paid proper compensation nor provided with a rehabilitation package for their properties as per existing norms. 

On November 11, 2020, the then Chief Justice bench had directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue to file a counter affidavit in the batch of writ petitions within four weeks, failing which the Principal Secretary was directed to appear before the court. But, the Principal Secretary neither filed the counter affidavit nor appeared before the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar Telangana CS High Court fine
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp