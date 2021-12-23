STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth slips into well in Telangana CM’s farm, drowns

While Anjaneyulu was chopping bushes, he suffered from epileptic fits and fell into the well.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A 20-year-old youth, identified as R Anjaneyulu, died on Tuesday after accidentally falling into a well located in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district. 

His family members told the police that Anjaneyulu, along other workers from Varadarajapur village in the Markook mandal left to work in the farmhouse. 

While Anjaneyulu was chopping bushes, he suffered from epileptic fits and fell into the well. After his parents lodged a complaint, the Markook police late on Tuesday searched for Anjaneyulu at the farmhouse. They halted the search due to the darkness and resumed it on Wednesday morning. 

The body was finally noticed in the well and divers were summoned to retrieve it. The body was however not shifted to hospital for as considering that the fact that the Chief Minister’s detractors would allegedly try to utilise the death to score political brownie points. 

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at the farmhouse to avoid undue disturbances. 
Markook police registered a case and took up investigations. 

It is learned that the police explained to Anjaneyulu’s family that the Chief Minister had assured they would be taken care of in all possible ways.

