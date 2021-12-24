Locals, cops clash over road works near Gouravelli project in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed at Gudatipally village under Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday, December 23, 2021, after a group of local residents obstructed the construction of a road that connects the village to Husnabad. According to sources, the villagers organised the protest alleging that the digging of the road was intended only to evacuate them from Gudatipally, which will be submerged by the Gouravelli reservoir.

The locals have been refusing to vacate the village stating that the authorities were not providing fair compensation to them. The protest which started at around 9.30 am continued till late into the night. On learning about the protest, police officials rushed to the spot and tried to stop the villagers from obstructing the road digging works, as a result of which an altercation ensued between the two groups. Officials then resorted to lathicharge to disperse the villagers. Three oustees and a police officer sustained injuries during the lathicharge.

Stating that they have been facing negligence for the past 10 years, the oustees stated that the officials were trying to get rid of them by not providing a proper rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package. Even though the police tried to use force on the villagers, they refused to move and staged a sit-in. After realising that the situation was getting out of control, the officials changed their tactic and initiated peace talks with the oustees. However, the villagers put their foot down and refused to call off the protest.

In the meantime, the authorities deployed additional forces in the village around afternoon.Stating that there were at least 350 youngsters in the village who have never received any assistance from the government, the protesters demanded that the authorities address their issues immediately.

Police officials assured that they would bring the matter to the notice of higher-ups.